THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – March Edition Part II

In this issue, All-Inclusive Award recipient Rhina Valentin is named New York City’s Creative Changemaker, race equity at Amazon gets a closer look, US Bank launches a new program to create access for diverse communities, Bain & Co gets a new CDO, and more.

Rhina Valentin is New York’s City Creative Changemaker, according to the Citizens Committee of New York. She is one of five women nominated by the Committee for making a difference in the lives of the communities they serve.

Vox explored diversity issues at Amazon in an investigative piece published on Feb. 26. Some of the 10 Black interviewees related that they saw “biased interactions inside Amazon’s corporate offices.” U.S. Bank Launches New Approach to Create Access for Diverse Communities

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank announced Feb. 17, details of its U.S. Bank Access Commitment, redefining how the bank serves diverse communities and provides more opportunities for diverse employees.

Strategy firm Bain & Company has named Julie Coffman, a Chicago-based partner, as the company’s first chief diversity officer. Coffman was the founding chair of Bain’s global women’s leadership council.

How to Turn Intent into Action When it Comes to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Verna Myers, Netflix’s vice president of inclusion strategy offered some steps to usher in real change when it comes to racial equity and diversity:

Engage with your employees around DEI.

Expand where you’re looking for talent and invest in mentorship

Invest in programs that promote inclusion

Conduct a pay equity report