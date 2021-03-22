THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – March Edition Part II
Vox explored diversity issues at Amazon in an investigative piece published on Feb. 26. Some of the 10 Black interviewees related that they saw “biased interactions inside Amazon’s corporate offices.”
U.S. Bank Launches New Approach to Create Access for Diverse Communities
Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank announced Feb. 17, details of its U.S. Bank Access Commitment, redefining how the bank serves diverse communities and provides more opportunities for diverse employees.
Strategy firm Bain & Company has named Julie Coffman, a Chicago-based partner, as the company’s first chief diversity officer. Coffman was the founding chair of Bain’s global women’s leadership council.
How to Turn Intent into Action When it Comes to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Verna Myers, Netflix’s vice president of inclusion strategy offered some steps to usher in real change when it comes to racial equity and diversity:
- Engage with your employees around DEI.
- Expand where you’re looking for talent and invest in mentorship
- Invest in programs that promote inclusion
- Conduct a pay equity report