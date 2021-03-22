Meet New York’s Creative Changemaker

0 Shares

By Karla Amador

New York, New York — Rhina Valentin is New York’s City Creative Changemaker, according to the Citizens Committee of New York. She is one of five women nominated by the Committee for making a difference in the lives of the communities they serve.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, from now until June, the Committee will celebrate each woman per month for their commitment and contributions to inspiring and helping those who are recovering from the pandemic and restructuring New York City from the ground up. Rhina will be featured in April for representing East Harlem and the Bronx as she strategically pioneered engaging cultural support for those who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“As a Barrio native, I consider myself bi-borough because of the Bronx’s cultural vibrancy and the humanity that lives in all of us,” she explains. “We’re inundated with bad news and it’s detrimental to our mental health. So, I’m enthralled in serving and uplifting my community.”

Since 2006, she has hosted OPEN BxRx for BronxNet TV and covered topics ranging from Arts and Culture to Female Empowerment and Domestic Violence Awareness. As a multidimensional actress, consultant, and entrepreneur, Rhina successfully founded her own media company La Reina del Barrio.

Through her company, she’s able to customize solutions to assist and help local businesses recover from the financial losses during the pandemic. Recently, she partnered with As a consultant for Union Settlement’s Business Development Center, to market and promote local restaurants through their “Buy Local, East Harlem” initiative. The campaign featured 7 local establishments, which were aired on BronxNet TV and Manhattan Neighborhood networks.

If she could give advice to her younger self, she would encourage herself to spend more time learning the dramatic arts in school without taking on the responsibility of working at a young age.

“Self-investment is important; New York is a fast-paced town and moves at a fast pace. It’s easy to get lost in the crowd and it feels like New Yorkers grow up a little faster.” she comments, “I’m always creating in the process, I’m not earning a living, I’m crafting my living.”

Don’t miss Rhina’s next community event: The 2021 Virtual Red Carpet for Social Justice!