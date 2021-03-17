THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – March Edition Part I

0 Shares

In this issue, we have news on Glassdoor’s new corporate D&I ranking initiative, Netflix’s $100 Million investment to improve D&I in film and TV, Google’s latest D&I evaluations, and more!

Diversity Is What You See, Inclusion Is What You Do

In a March 1 article in Forbes, it was concluded:

“Diversity is a measure of how an individual’s personal characteristics differ from those of the normative majority of an organization;

inclusion is the act of ensuring that people’s experiences within an organization are not impacted negatively as a result of their personal characteristics.”

Glassdoor Will Rank Companies on Their Diversity and Inclusion

Glassdoor is starting to rank companies on their diversity and inclusion, it was reported March 1. It is asking employees who post company reviews to disclose their demographic information. Already, the data shows that Black Americans have lower job satisfaction than co-workers.

The data will also show how equal pay and prospects are between races and genders.

Law Firm CDO Named to Meritas Black Lawyers Forum Inaugural Leadership Counsel

St. Louis law firm Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C., announced on Feb. 26 that Christopher A. Pickett, an Officer, member of the board of directors, and chief diversity officer at the firm, has been selected as an inaugural leader for a new initiative by global law firms’ network Meritas to further its commitment to racial equality.

Netflix to Invest $100 Million to Improve Diversity in TV Shows, Films

In a blog post, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos announced Feb. 26, that the streamer has created a $100 million fund for creative equity, investing over the next five years in “a combination of external organizations with a strong track record of setting underrepresented communities up for success in the TV and film industries.”

Google to Evaluate Executives on Diversity and Inclusion

Alphabet Inc’s Google will evaluate the performance of its vice presidents and above on team diversity and inclusion starting this year, the company said Feb. 19 in one of several responses to concerns about its treatment of a Black scientist.