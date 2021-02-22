Feature

THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – February Edition Part I

22 Feb 2021

In this issue, Black Lives Matter takes center stage as a major force behind the new wave of D&I officers. Even so, D&I has a ways to go; learn more about the challenges faced by CDOs. Don’t miss the latest inclusion news from Biden’s administration, NBCUniversal, or Amazon’s (former) D&I lead. 

Gen Z: Diversity and Sustainability Are Priorities in Workplace 

According to a Jan. 29 piece in the Colorado Springs Business Journal, Members of Gen Z have some specific workplace desires:  Gen Z is the most racially and ethnically diverse generation that America has ever known. 

“They like being on a diverse team and being in a culture where diversity and inclusion is a priority,” said Cecilia Harry, chief economic development officer at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. “So if employers are not going beyond federal expectations and really digging into how they move away from homogenous teams, that’s going to be a big challenge when it comes to hiring Gen Z.”

Hotwire Launches New $1 Million USD Program to Advance Diversity, and Inclusion in Technology Innovation 

In a Feb. 2 press release, Hotwire announced it will commit up to $1 million in services to support tech and tech-enabled organizations led by or supporting minority communities. Hotwire will work with local community tech leaders addressing inequalities in business and tech to reach organizations who can benefit from brand, marketing or PR pro bono services.

NASDAQ Proposed Rules Require Board Diversity Will Be a Long Road

The NASDAQ’s proposed new listing rules requiring companies to disclose information about the diversity of their directors on an annual basis and (ii) have at least two diverse directors would take a while to implement. The current proposal is subject to a public comment period and must be approved by the SEC.  If approved, companies would then have: (a) one year to comply with the reporting requirement, and (b) two years to garner one director from an underrepresented group.

 

 

WILMINGTON, DE - SEPTEMBER 24: Democratic candidate for president, former Vice President Joe Biden makes remarks about the DNI Whistleblower Report as well as President Trumps ongoing abuse of power at the Hotel DuPont on September 24, 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Biden Reinstates Diversity and Inclusion Training

In repealing Trump’s order, Biden called on agencies to review any actions they may have taken within the last few months to cancel or pause diversity and inclusion training. Agency heads should consider reinstating canceled contracts or rescinding previous actions, the EO said. 

Photo courtesy of Forever 21

 A Feb. 1 article in Footwear News details how companies like Gap, Macy’s, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Walmart are going all-in on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives by donating millions of dollars in product and funds to nonprofits, addressing representation within their own organizations and committing to allocate shelf space for Black-owned brands, among other moves.
New CDO of the Met Opera House, Marcia Sells. (credit: Eileen Barasso)

The Metropolitan Opera Hires Its First Chief Diversity Officer 

Marcia Sells, has been brought on to rethink equity and inclusion at the largest performing arts institution in the United States. She will start in late February.

