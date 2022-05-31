Tanisha Sullivan

0 Shares

Tanisha M. Sullivan

President of the NAACP – Boston Chapter and MA Secretary of State Candidate

Tanisha was born in Boston and raised in Brockton. After attending Thayer Academy in Braintree, she graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in Government. She then attended Boston College where she obtained both her J.D. and M.B.A. Tanisha has practiced law in large firms and life sciences companies in Greater Boston and New York City. From 2013 – 2015 Tanisha served as Chief Equity Officer in the Boston Public Schools.

Following her parents’ example, Tanisha’s life’s work has been focused on service, equity, and impact. In 2017, Tanisha was elected to serve as President of the NAACP Boston in a volunteer capacity. There she led the organization in its fight for racial, economic, and social justice with a data driven and solutions-oriented framework. As a civil rights organization, voting rights is a priority for the NAACP, and Tanisha has led efforts to expand access to the ballot box and make our communities more representative.

Now, she is running for Secretary of State to help lead the fight to protect and expand voting rights, create a more transparent and accessible government, and foster greater economic opportunity for everyone in Massachusetts.