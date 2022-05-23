0 Shares

Jessica Kaplan

VP, Talent Consulting / Executive Coach at ClearRock

Jessica is ClearRock’s Vice President of Talent Consulting. Through developing meaningful

relationships, listening intently, and providing thoughtful expertise, Jessica helps leaders to unlock

their own potential and that of their team.

With over 15 years of experience in HR, talent optimization, and leadership development, Jessica is

a trusted advisor to leaders, enabling and propelling business strategy through talent. As a

facilitator, she connects groups of individuals in engaging and impactful learning experiences. And

as a coach, Jessica creates space for leaders to find greater professional clarity, challenge old

assumptions, and maximize their effectiveness and influence.

Before joining ClearRock, Jessica held roles as HR Business Partner to the Chief Operating Officer at

Tufts Medical Center and Vice President of Talent for Benchmark Senior Living, where she

spearheaded the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion approach. Prior to that, she was the

Senior Director of Talent & Leadership Strategy for Bright Horizons Family Solutions, creating talent

processes and programs for over 30,000 employees and serving as a thought leader for the

organization.

Jessica received a bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Tufts University, and master’s degrees

in International Communication from American University and International Higher Education Policy

from the University of Maryland. She is a Certified Professional Coach and StrengthsFinder Coach

and is trained in the Predictive Index and Leadership Versatility Index. Jessica is an alumna of the

NEHRA Executive Women in HR program.

As a grateful mother to a wonderful twin boy and girl, she enjoys spending time with them and her

husband, dancing in the kitchen, and speaking Spanish whenever possible. She is an advocate of

equal rights and provides pro-bono coaching and mentoring to young leaders.