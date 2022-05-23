Jessica Kaplan
VP, Talent Consulting / Executive Coach at ClearRock
Jessica is ClearRock’s Vice President of Talent Consulting. Through developing meaningful
relationships, listening intently, and providing thoughtful expertise, Jessica helps leaders to unlock
their own potential and that of their team.
With over 15 years of experience in HR, talent optimization, and leadership development, Jessica is
a trusted advisor to leaders, enabling and propelling business strategy through talent. As a
facilitator, she connects groups of individuals in engaging and impactful learning experiences. And
as a coach, Jessica creates space for leaders to find greater professional clarity, challenge old
assumptions, and maximize their effectiveness and influence.
Before joining ClearRock, Jessica held roles as HR Business Partner to the Chief Operating Officer at
Tufts Medical Center and Vice President of Talent for Benchmark Senior Living, where she
spearheaded the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion approach. Prior to that, she was the
Senior Director of Talent & Leadership Strategy for Bright Horizons Family Solutions, creating talent
processes and programs for over 30,000 employees and serving as a thought leader for the
organization.
Jessica received a bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Tufts University, and master’s degrees
in International Communication from American University and International Higher Education Policy
from the University of Maryland. She is a Certified Professional Coach and StrengthsFinder Coach
and is trained in the Predictive Index and Leadership Versatility Index. Jessica is an alumna of the
NEHRA Executive Women in HR program.
As a grateful mother to a wonderful twin boy and girl, she enjoys spending time with them and her
husband, dancing in the kitchen, and speaking Spanish whenever possible. She is an advocate of
equal rights and provides pro-bono coaching and mentoring to young leaders.