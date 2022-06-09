0 Shares

Natanja Craig-Oquendo

Executive Director, Boston Women’s Fund

Natanja Craig-Oquendo brings a deep passion for grassroots organizations and over 20 years of nonprofit experience to BWF. She’s worked in the philanthropic sector through the majority of her career. Natanja used her grit, passion, and personal life experience to help define and shape the Boston Foundation’s Grassroots Strategy — a unique strategy she built from the ground up. As Vice President of Community Partnerships for The Possible Project, Natanja led outreach efforts to ensure deep engagement with local leaders, families, and organizations. Natanja has also held positions with Fidelity Investments, The Partnership, Inc., and the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts.

Natanja believes in philanthropy that seeks out leaders making positive changes in their communities and centers their knowledge, expertise, and solutions. At the core of Natanja’s work and beliefs is the concept “do nothing about me without me.” Natanja is committed to working in partnership with the full diversity of our communities particularly *women+ and girls+ of color (*including those who identify as women, nonbinary and/or genderfluid) and the LGBTQIA+ community to build a better future for everyone.

She believes in giving back by sharing her knowledge and expertise to create positive change within the community. She is a Board Member at Philanthropy Massachusetts and Harvard’s Phillips Brooks House and sits on the advisory boards of Harvard Law Center and Everyday Boston. Natanja also has an active family life with her five children and husband Jason.