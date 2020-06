0 Shares

Fahad Shahid

Head of Talent Acquisition — Homesite Insurance

Fahad Shahid joined Homesite Insurance in 2019 as the Head of Talent Acquisition. Fahad and his team are responsible for acquiring top talent and driving diversity hiring efforts. Prior to Homesite, Fahad was the Vice President of Technology Recruiting at JPMorgan Chase. Fahad has twelve years of experience in talent acquisition.