IIhiana Rojas Saldana: Charting Her Career Path to Success

By Karla Amador

Boston, MA — Ilhiana Rojas Saldana is a Transformation Strategy Coach who approaches career advancement and leadership development from the inside out. Ilhiana’s career journey spans 20 years and several executive positions in Fortune 500 companies such as P&G and Hasbro. She is known for her transformational leadership approach. A specialist in global branding and marketing with a chemical engineering background, Ilhiana knows turns in career paths can be unexpected.

“If I could give advice to my younger self, I’d say ‘take extra time to find out what’s important to you before carving out the life you envision,’” she says. “I have a chemical engineering background, pivoted to marketing and branding, and then made the transition to launch my own company in 2018. That’s what meaningful transformation can look like.”

The CEO of BeLive Coaching & Consulting guides professionals at all career levels to build a strong personal brand and “embrace their authentic self, access their fullest potential, and transform into who they envision becoming.”

Her coaching programs assess “who you are, what you want, and what you’re good at” in order to prepare her clients for their next level positions. She also encourages you to be empowered with who you are and to reconnect with your purpose or passion.

“There is a stigma of shame around asking for help, but that narrative needs to change. Seek out help when needed because success stories are not made alone,” she comments.

When she isn’t transforming professionals and entrepreneurs at BeLive, Ilhiana is advising the next generation of business leaders as an Executive MBA Career Adviser at Hult International Business School. Additionally, she serves as the Chief Development Officer of the Boston Chapter of ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals For America) and is the Vice President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce while actively pursuing her certification in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University. Ilhiana enjoys helping its members thrive from becoming ordinary to extraordinary on their career pathways for success.

“I’m proud of my Mexican heritage and being part of a network of Latino professionals is empowering because it unites our voices, emboldens us to persist through adversity, and to envision ourselves at our highest potential in leadership,” she says. “My advice to my peers is this: feel empowered through persistence and remember that you are the maker of your dreams.”