Valerie Zolezzi-Wyndham

Founder, Entrepreneur, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Activator — Promoting Good, LLC.

Valerie Zolezzi-Wyndham, the founder and owner of Promoting Good, LLC, creates transformational change and fosters equity and inclusion through her work and brings that same lens to her philanthropic activities. Her work focuses on empowering boards to lead, fostering inclusive environments, nurturing innovative solutions, revenue creation and diversification, and fostering strategic partnerships to advance shared passions.

Valerie is a strong advocate for equity, from the front lines to the boards of directors of organizations, big and small, in the for-profit, non-profit and government sectors. She is a passionate champion of communities of color and women, as well as the unrepresented individuals – supporting entrepreneurs and rising stars in leading with authenticity, a collaborative spirit, excellence, and passion.

Valerie is a lawyer, impactful manager, partnership builder, and executive coach/trainer with 20 years of expertise in the non-profit and business sectors in both Mexico and the United States. Outside of work, she is the Chairwoman of the Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center, a trustee at the Worcester Art Museum, a corporator at WebsterFive, and Grants Committee member and corporator at the Greater Worcester Community Foundation. She is bicultural, trilingual, and a proud immigrant from Mexico. She resides in Massachusetts with her family.