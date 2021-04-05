THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – April Edition Part I

0 Shares

In this issue, we feature two of the leading ladies in analytics at Comcast, McDonald’s tries to incentivize execs to support D&I, USAA commits over $1M to support the Asian American Pacific Islander community, D&I hiring goals are impacted by the transition to remote work, and more!

Women Who Lead in Tech: Comcast

COLOR interviews two of the analytics leaders at Comcast in honor of March Women’s History Month. If you couldn’t catch the webinar, here’s your chance to learn more about their impact on the company and their leadership journeys.

McDonald’s is Tying Executive Pay to Diversity Hiring. Will it Work?

McDonald’s said it is tying 15 percent of an executive’s bonus to meeting targets including diversity and inclusion. A new report from Korn Ferry, however, reveals how tricky this strategy can be for companies.

USAA Commits Over $1M to Support Asian American Pacific Islander Community

USAA has pledged $1.1 million to support the Asian American Pacific Islander community as attacks on Asian-Americans have risen across the nation. The San Antonio-based giant insurance and financial services company is working with its employee diversity and inclusion business group that supports this community to identify AAPI nonprofit organizations.

Remote Work May Enable Bigger Focus on D&I Hiring Goals

The vast majority of senior HR leaders surveyed by video interview firm HireVue (86%) said that diversity and inclusion is a priority in their post-pandemic hiring processes, and the addition of remote work may help to enable the pursuit of D&I goals. Remote work allows employers to recruit a “wider and more diverse” talent pool, HireVue said.

IT Execs Join Forces, Pledging to Promote Diversity in Technology

CIOs committed to creating more career opportunities in IT for underrepresented communities are asking 5,000 of their peers to join an organized effort to drive meaningful change.