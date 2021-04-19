THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – April Edition Part II

0 Shares

In this issue, corporate America goes on a D&I officer hiring spree, IT execs Michael Smith and Earl Newsome come together to support D&I, JPMorgan announces plans to hire 300 more Black and Latinx wealth advisors by 2025, and more.

Corporate America Goes on a Diversity Officer Hiring Spree

In the three months after the police killing of George Floyd touched off mass protests, new hires for chief diversity officers in S&P 500 companies jumped to as many as a dozen a month—almost triple the normal rate, according to research from executive recruiter Russell Reynolds Associates Inc.

IT Execs Join Forces, Pledging to Promote Diversity in Technology

CIOs committed to creating more career opportunities in IT for underrepresented communities are asking 5,000 of their peers to join an organized effort to drive meaningful change.

JPMorgan Announced It Plans to Hire an Extra 300 Black and Latinx Wealth Advisers by 2025

Key to JPMorgan’s efforts is a partnership with historically Black colleges and universities to provide scholarships, training and licenses with the aim of filling 185 new full-time positions for the bank over the next five years.

Chief Diversity Officer Is Often a Dead-End Job: Hamilton



“Bloomberg Equality,” Denise Hamilton, CEO of WatchHerWork, a digital learning platform for professional women discusses the D&I space and how these roles often turn out to be a glass ceiling…especially for people of color.

Large LA Law Firm Hires 1st CDIO and a Director of Diversity and Inclusion

Manatt, a 450 lawyer Los Angeles-based firm announced on March 30 that it hired Michelle Cooke has been named its first-ever Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer; and to support Cooke, the firm also hired Gia Altreche as director of diversity and inclusion.