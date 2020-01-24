0 Shares

Su Joun

Principal — Diversity@Workplace Consulting Group

Su Joun (she/her/hers) is the Principal of Diversity@Workplace Consulting Group LLC (http://www.diversityatworkplace.com) that specializes in innovative, implementation-focused, no-frills Diversity & Inclusion training and consultation.

She was the Vice President of Talent, Diversity and Inclusion at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA) where she led the enterprise diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition, performance management and leadership development, and associate engagement teams. In addition to expertise in Diversity & Inclusion and talent management, she has held leadership roles in IT & operations, marketing, sales and call centers in various organizations and industries. Su has also founded and operated a publishing company. This breadth of experiences enables her to fully understand and “speak the language” of the various business areas and leaders allowing for true partnership to champion Diversity & Inclusion goals and programs.

Su received her MBA from Suffolk University and her MS in Nonprofit Management from Northeastern University.

Her thought-leadership on Diversity & Inclusion and talent overall has been showcased in the Skillsoft video library and on the Urban Update. She has presented to various audiences such as the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, NAAAP, CFO Roundtable, UMASS Center for Collaborative Leadership, NEHRA, HUBweek, General Assembly, Skillsoft Conference, Design Museum Boston Workplace Innovation Summit, Northeastern University Open Classroom and the Boston Bar Association.