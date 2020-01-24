Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

fbpx
Ilhiana is a Transformation Strategy Coach & Consultant, owner, and CEO of BeLIVE Coaching & Consulting, and an ICF and DISC PLUS Certified Coach. Specializing in leadership development, career path planning, high-performing teamwork, purpose-driven culture mindset & behaviors for next-level positions, and personal brand development, Ilhiana enables professionals to move from ordinary to extraordinary through meaningful transformation. Ilhiana is also an Executive MBA Career Advisor for Hult International Business School. Prior to starting her company, Ilhiana has over 20 years of executive experience in top 500 companies such as P&G, Hanesbrands and Hasbro Toys in Mexico and US headquarters driving transformational change through the development of breakthrough business strategies, innovative product development, multifaceted marketing plans and enabling high performing teams to generate revenue growth and profitability. In addition to coaching, Ilhiana serves as vice president of the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Chief Development Officer of ALPFA Boston Chapter, Board Member of Diversity & Inclusion Professionals, and advisor to Social Enterprise Greenhouse and the Center for Women & Enterprise. Ilhiana graduated with honors as a Chemical Engineer in Mexico City, and moved to Rhode Island 8 years ago with her husband and two daughters.

