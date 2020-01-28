0 Shares

Grace Niwa

Vice President, Talent Acquisition & Executive Search — Flagship Pioneering

Grace Niwa is vice president, talent acquisition & executive search. In this role, Grace is responsible for the recruiting and hiring process for Flagship Labs companies.

Prior to joining Flagship, Grace was a key member of the Global Executive Search team at Biogen, an in-house function that managed searches for Biogen’s top executives, where she served as an expert on biotech/pharma market trends and drove recruitment process across the company’s global footprint. Throughout her career, Grace has hired high-performing, C-level talent for a wide variety of organizations across industries, including private equity and venture capital portfolio companies, top NGOs, foundations and public companies. Prior to entering the field of executive search, Grace spent 12 years as founder & principal of Niwa PR, a public relations and marketing agency for multinational corporations, institutions and nonprofit organizations, with clients including Wells Fargo, AARP, Anheuser-Busch, GlaxoSmithKline and many others.

A former concert pianist, Grace received her B.A. from the University of Toronto and her Master’s of Music in piano performance from The Juilliard School.