Nathalie A. Gauthier

Assistant Vice President — SSGM, Global Markets Technology – Project Management Office

Nathalie A. Gauthier is an Assistant Vice President within the State Street Global Markets (SSGM) division of State Street Corporation; specifically, she is a member of the Global Markets Technology – Project Management Office (GMT PMO). On the GMT PMO, Nathalie contributes to the operations team, onboarding new contractors throughout Global Markets technology businesses, building and managing vendor relationships, supporting the internal online community and building strategic communications initiatives. She also represents the GMT PMO on the PMO Council working on the global project management initiative. Other critical business initiatives include working on the IBM Design Thinking project which focuses on enhancing the user experience / application / infrastructure monitoring and alerting processes, optimize resolution time, lower risk, and enhance our global post-incident remediation, resiliency & governance. Additionally, Nathalie has taken the initiative to work on GMT Diversity and Inclusion strategies for the SSGM Diversity Council and represent the GMT PMO on the SSGM Employee Leadership Council (ELC). She was elected to the 2018 Global Markets Executive Mentorship Program.

Ms. Gauthier has been an active inclusion leader and also volunteers in the community. To name a few, Nathalie is currently serving as the Co-chair for the Black Professionals Group at State Street Corporation. She has also held senior leadership roles for the Professional Women’s Network at State Street. Outside of that, Nathalie is the recent past VP of Operations for the National Black MBA Association – Boston Chapter for the past three years. She has also been a long-standing member of the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) and Association for Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) for many years. She has also served as a board member of the Communities for Haitian Entrepreneurs & Start-Ups (C.H.E.S.). Ms. Gauthier graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Bentley University.