Naeemah Elias

Managing Director, Talent Marketplace — State Street Corp.

Naeemah Elias recently accepted a Managing Director role in the Talent Marketplace, responsible for driving internal mobility at State Street. She is pivoting from a decade in Business Continuity with a variety of roles including Business Continuity Planner, Director, Compliance Oversight, and Risk Oversight.

Prior to joining State Street in 2010, Naeemah spent years as a professional actress. She toured with the American Repertory Theatre, helped to build Zeitgeist Stage Company, and performed in numerous local productions. For her performances, she was honored with an Elliott Norton award, IRNE award, and Best of Boston recognition.

In addition to running presentation workshops and seminars, Naeemah provides individual coaching and mentorship in communication and executive presence. She has trained more than 3300 colleagues. Naeemah holds an AB in Psychology from Harvard with a focus on Child Development and Education.