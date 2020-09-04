0 Shares

Denise L. Bennett

Director Content Partnerships-Entertainment — WarnerMedia

With almost 20 years of media & entertainment marketing experience, Denise is a seasoned professional. Currently a member of the WarnerMedia Content Partnerships team, she develops custom marketing solutions for advertising clients across WarnerMedia’s entertainment properties including TBS and TNT. She also serves as the NYC Chair of the Black Professionals at WarnerMedia Business Resource Group.

Denise has held integrated marketing roles at NBCUniversal’s “Women at NBCU” portfolio team and the NBA’s Global Marketing Partnerships team. She was most recently at TV One’s “One Solution” portfolio team, serving as primary liaison to premiere client, Walmart, developing award-winning marketing solutions across TV One, Radio One, Reach Media, and Interactive One.

She started as an intern at Viacom’s VH1 Save The Music and spent 9 years in various consumer and integrated marketing roles throughout the company including Noggin/The N, Comedy Central, and MTV/MTV2.

Denise has a BS in Music Business from Indiana State University and an MBA in Marketing and Media & Communications from Fordham University. She has served as the President of the Fordham Black & Hispanic MBA Association, VP of the Fordham Media & Entertainment Alliance, and the NY Chapter President of NAMIC (National Association of Multi-ethnicity in Communications). She has participated in the Council of Urban Professionals (CUP) Executive Leadership Program and was in the 1st class of the Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) MBA Prep class. She recently completed the NAMIC Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP) at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. She recently received the 2019 Network Journal’s 40 Under 40 Achievement Award in recognition of her professional accomplishments and contribution to the community.

Outside of her professional responsibilities, Denise is a classically trained pianist, a TV junkie, an avid world traveler, and an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.