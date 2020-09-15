0 Shares

Susana Chiros

Vice President, Head of Talent Acquisition, State Street Global Advisors — State Street Corporation

Susana joined State Street in early 2014 as US Head of Talent Acquisition for State Street Global Advisors, the asset manager for State Street Corp. Currently, Susana oversees Talent Acquisition for State Street Global Advisors. Her role includes a global remit where she is involved in setting the Talent Acquisition strategy and ensuring global synergies across the regions. Susana also oversees the Global Advisors’ internship program across the regions, which has been a key initiative to pipelining talent into the organization. Susana is also a global steering committee member in the State Street Global Advisors Diversity and Inclusion Council and an Advisor for the Latin American Professionals Group (LAPG).

Prior to joining State Street, Susana held a dual role as Employment Manager wherein she had oversight of all functions of recruitment and was also the HR Business Partner for the Investment Management and the International Distribution divisions at Amundi Pioneer Investments.

Susana has over 15 years of experience in Human Resources and has led recruitment functions at Brown Brothers Harriman, Investors Bank & Trust, and Amundi Pioneer Investments.

Susana holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Urban Studies from Worcester State University.