KD Hall

CEO and Founder — KD Hall Communications, KD Hall Foundation

KaKela (Kela) D. Hall, Sr. a.k.a KD Hall is the epitome of a networking and corporate problem-solving genius. Her production and problem-solving skills are just a few of the things that set her apart. With years of experience in higher education, communication management, strategic professional planning and training, Kela is equipped to handle a copious number of tasks with integrity and poise. She is a visionary, a creator, and a leader in workforce development women initiatives including sexual harassment prevention. Her high energy and hardworking core keeps her motivated while assisting clients to achieve their professional goals. She also serves as an adjunct marketing and communications professor at Bellevue College and holds her own as a professional speaker, moderator, spokesperson, and special interest journalist. Not to mention she holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication with a minor in Broadcasting Journalism, as well as an MBA and Master in Adult Education- Leadership and Training.

Kela co-founded KD Hall Communications in 2013 and has since been extremely impactful across corporate and government sectors. As a result, Kela and the KD Hall team have been invited to the White House, received 10 proclamations, and successfully guided 24 students through an internship for the Inauguration of Women on the Rise Season 1 and Women on the Rise Season 2 as well as two Women’s History Month conferences.

Women on the Rise addresses equity for women, which is a very important cause to Kela and KD Hall Communications. She has a raging futuristic old school vibe that distinguishes her from the rest. As Kela continues to grow with KD Hall, she also hopes to increase the reach of the company. Goals of global growth, college partnerships, and educational facilities are only the beginning for this old school ambitious millennial leader. In Kela’s personal life she is the mother to her namesake Kela Hall Jr. and is expecting baby number two with Co-founder David in May 2018.