Jonathan Pierre

Financial Specialist — The Bulfinch Group

It is my life’s mission to serve others — positively transforming their lives. I am driven and inspired daily by my mother. A single parent who raised three children: me, my brother and my late sister; she has spent over 30 years cleaning at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to support our family. Though despite our financial situation, my mother’s priority has always been to serve others.

It is my instinct and passion to help people. Blending my passion for helping others with the need for sound financial servicing, I am able to serve and impact countless people, their families, small businesses and future generations. My approach to financial services and insurance planning is holistic; every aspect of my clients’ lives is important to me, and I want to educate and inspire them to take control of their entire financial world.

As a native of Cambridge, I attended BC High and earned my B.A. in Economics from Boston College. In my free time, nothing is more important than nurturing the relationships that I have with my loved ones, family and friends. Additionally, being involved and giving back to my community is a priority, most notably working within my church and local youth. My curiosity to learn coincides with my obsession to continually grow and improve myself as a person. You may find me reading a new book, planning my next travel excursion or immersing myself in my passion for sports, which is second to none!