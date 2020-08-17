0 Shares

Janice McLean DeLoatch

Tv Host, Radio Personality, Entrepreneur, & Author — Entrepreneur’s Edge TV, “It’s Janice!” on WOLB 1010 Talk Radio

Janice McLean DeLoatch, Tv Host, Radio Personality, Entrepreneur, Author, and Advocate for fairness in all industries has always had to think on her feet. Known for her TV show, Entrepreneur’s Edge TV, and now her weekly radio show, It’s Janice: Minority Women Entrepreneurs on WOLB 1010 Talk Radio, Janice has been a passionate advocate helping people understand that it is okay to be an entrepreneur and venture out to create your own businesses all the while controlling risk; it can be done, I did it although not easy. As a small business advocate, Janice is a knowledgeable resource and tireless mentor encouraging entrepreneurs, businesses, and innovation creators.

Janice started out on the journey of entrepreneurship teaching fashion, modeling workshops, then event planning with talent shows called “City Search – 1988”, to a business that sold pantyhose out of vending machines. Still seeking her “calling”, she moved on from fashion, modeling workshops, event planning, and the pantyhose vending machine business venture (which did eventually fail). Like all entrepreneurs, Janice saw obstacles as opportunities to learn, grow, and succeed. One door closes and another opens and Janice had the opportunity to showcase her business ideas in Entrepreneur’s StartUps Magazine and many other noteworthy publications.

Despite the temporary setback of her first business idea, like all good entrepreneurs, Janice reconsidered her options and created highly viewed, novel television show well regarded by critics. Her show presents a window for viewers who are potential start-up entrepreneurs and those in the difficult firsts two years of commerce, mid-size business owners, innovators, and just those with a thirst for being part of other people’s dreams who exhibit booming creative energy. Her viewers and live audiences can learn about various aspects of entrepreneurship, alternative resources, business opportunities in any economic environment, and innovation while interviewing top entrepreneurs in various fields who share their false starts and ultimate success. Viewers find Janice’s show segments, antics, her engaging style, featured celebrities, and backstage event access to be inspirational and immediately useful.

After being forced to re-brand her tv show because of Entrepreneur Magazine stealing her business identity, Janice re-branded her show “It’s Janice”.

“It’s Janice”, is a half-hour weekly radio show on WOLB 1010 Talk Radio (part of Radio One) serving the Baltimore/DC corridor. Her show is jam-packed with useful, educational, and informational tools to help especially minority women entrepreneurs to draw in their strengths, women of color who are mid-level and corporate businesses successes today and tomorrow.

The show is hosted by Janice who has been described in the media as “a bright, articulate, energetic and enthusiastic entrepreneur, turned tv host and producer who brings a background of entrepreneurship, politics, business, entertainment and television experience to the screen to educate, inspire, motivate and empower her viewers to create their own success with the helpful information being shared.”

In addition to covering all aspects of business, viewers can also enjoy a variety of special segments that have included, marketing, personal finance, wellness highlighted by special guest appearances by Chef Marcus Myles Business Catering, Daymond John (FUBU, Shark Tank), the legendary Etta James (Blues Singer) and many other great entrepreneurs, business leaders, politicians, entertainers, sports and civil rights figures.

The shows fast pace keeps viewers engaged and encourages them to become a part by submitting their story to be featured in future episodes. The companion website http://www.janice.media provides additional information, helpful links and details from previous episodes. So tune into It’s Janice on WOLB 1010 Talk Radio and watch my TV show on Harford Cable Network, PAC 14 Salisbury MD, Mayor’s Cable Channel Baltimore City