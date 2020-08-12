0 Shares

Rushion McDonald

Three-time NAACP Image Award Winner, two-time Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer and Host of “Money Making Conversations” Podcast

Rushion McDonald is a two-time Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer, three-time NAACP Image Award Winner, host of Money Making Conversations radio show, creator of Baker Spotlight recipe library, Ambassador for Perfect Bake Scale, and owner of 3815 Media production company. Rushion McDonald is recognized throughout the entertainment industry for his successes in producing top television shows, movies, and events.

Rushion’s marketing and branding skills built the career of Steve Harvey and currently manages Stephen A. Smith. Rushion is a Reggie Award winner for Local, Regional Market Marketing for the Air National Guard. He was the Chief Marketing Officer for all of the Air National Guard’s recruitment and retention campaigns. Rushion has also produced national campaigns for State Farm, Ford, JC Penney, General Mills, iHeart Radio, Radio One, NBC, BET, and ABC. Rushion has written and produced for Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Mo’Nique, Gabrielle Union, Tia, and Tamara Mowry and Jamie Foxx. He hosts the popular “Money Making Conversations” Podcast. Rushion provides the consumer and business owner access to Celebrities, CEOs, Entrepreneurs, and Industry Decision Makers. They, in turn, deliver information about career planning, motivation, financial literacy, and how they lead a balanced life.

Rushion McDonald graduated from the University of Houston’s College of Natural Science and Mathematics with a Degree in Mathematics and a Minor in Sociology.