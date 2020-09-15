0 Shares

Janese Murray

Director of Human Resources & Consultant — WMFDP

Janese Murray joined WMFDP in 2018 after retiring from the Exelon Corporation, where she had served as the Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. She led a small team in partnering with business leaders, HR teams, and employee resource groups to increase the diversity of the workforce and create an inclusive environment. Under Janese’s leadership, Exelon Corporation was recognized as one of the DiversityInc Top 50 companies for diversity and inclusion two years in a row. In the course of Janese’s career in Human Resources, she has held roles of increasing responsibility at CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Black and Decker.