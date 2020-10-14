0 Shares

Rosa Nunez

Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion — Foley Hoag

Rosa Nunez is Foley Hoag’s Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. She is responsible for developing, implementing, leading, and championing proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives and programs, in alignment with Foley Hoag’s overall strategic plans. Rosa is also co-chair the firm’s Diversity Committee.

Rosa’s initiatives are centered around recruitment, learning and development, engagement, retention, and external positioning.

Rosa has over 15 years of experience specializing in workplace diversity and inclusion, employee engagement, workplace culture, and community outreach programs. Most recently, she worked at BCW Global – Burson Cohn & Wolfe in New York as the SVP, Senior Director, North America – Diversity & Belonging. In that capacity, she was responsible for creating and implementing a comprehensive U.S. inclusion, diversity, equity, and belonging strategy to identify talent and help them flourish at BCW. Before that, Rosa was the U.S. Head of Diversity & Inclusion at Omnicom Media Group and started her career as a member of the Global Diversity & Inclusion Team at information technology firm Accenture.