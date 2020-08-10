0 Shares

Medina Jett, JD, MBA

Founder & CEO — JETT SPEAKS, LLC., Integrated Compliance Solutions, LLC.

Medina is currently the Founder and CEO of Integrated Compliance Solutions Group, LLC (“ICSGroup”), an international compliance firm that provides legal and compliance services to Wall Street firms throughout the United States, Africa, and London. A former securities attorney turned litigator in private practice, Medina joined the Aetna law department where her focus was on employment law and race relations at the company. She eventually made her way back to securities law and become the Vice President and Deputy Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at Cigna Investments. Medina’s leadership, legal expertise, and business acumen led to her ascending to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at Prudential Retirement and The Hartford Group Benefits all before reaching the age of 40. A champion for diversity her entire career, Medina has served on hiring committees, diversity committees, task forces focused on the hiring and retention of Black lawyers, served as the Executive Sponsor for The Hartford’s company-wide Diversity & Inclusion initiative.

Medina made history by becoming the only African American woman in the entire world to own an asset management compliance firm. ICSGroup is proudly one of the very few minority-owned businesses to be featured in a Harvard Business Review case study. Harvard Business School students and students around the globe now learn from Medina and her entrepreneurial journey to launch and scale her company.

During the pandemic, Medina was moved to launch her newest venture, Jett Speaks, LLC, through which she is able to pursue her passion to inspire and empower professional women and people of color. Jett Speaks focuses on four verticals: career development, entrepreneurship, financial literacy and diversity consulting. Through speaking engagements and individual and group coaching managed by the Jett Speaks team, Medina inspires women and people of color with her story and provides them with the skills, strategies, and unwritten corporate rules they need to excel in their careers. Medina was also tasked with leading the Hopkins School Board of Trustees’ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force to eradicate racism on campus and cultivate a more inclusive and equitable community. Hopkins School, located in Connecticut, is one of the oldest independent schools in the country and Medina’s alma mater.

Medina is a graduate of Wesleyan University, Georgetown Law School and she holds an MBA in finance from the University of Connecticut School of Business. She is also a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program at Babson College. Medina resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

To engage or connect with Medina, please visit https://www.jettspeaks.com/