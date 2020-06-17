0 Shares

Monique C. Johnson, Ed.D., CMCS, NCC

Board-Certified Counselor, Career Coach, Diversity Consultant, and Founder — Dr. MCJ Consulting, LLC

Dr. Monique C. Johnson is an experienced versatile leader with over 20 years of experience in career development, diversity and inclusion, and leadership. She has helped individuals and organizations open doors, break barriers, and ultimately elevate their game. She is the Owner of Dr. MCJ Consulting, LLC, a business that provides individual and group coaching, large-scale presentations, speaking, training, and consulting services.

As a Certified Master of Career Services (CMCS), she is a committed practitioner who provides a full range of services tailored to her clients. She enjoys coaching at all levels from the undergraduate college student to the C-suite professional who is looking to grow, transition, or pivot in their career. Together, we identify strengths, reflect on past experiences, network, and create action plans with clear steps towards success.

Monique has personal experience with the challenges associated with navigating new environments and career transition having lived in five different states due to corporate relocations. Her own personal journey was pivotal for truly “getting” the challenges associated with networking, raising a family, building new relationships, and the quest for career and personal fulfillment.

As a diversity, equity, and inclusion advocate, she has partnered with organizations, school districts, and nonprofits to diversify their cultures through inclusive planning, training, recruitment, programs, and retention. No matter the project or cause, she is passionate about empowering people and organizations—impacting positive change from the outside in and the inside out.

Dr. Johnson has held positions as a college administrator, assistant professor, project director, and career services professional. She earned her doctorate degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Counselor Education with a focus in Higher Education Administration and a minor in Human Resource Development. She is also a National Board-Certified Counselor (NCC). When she is not working, Monique enjoys traveling, DIY projects, and spending time with her family.