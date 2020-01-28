Anissa Zabriskie SHRM-CP, MBA, CPC

0 Shares

Anissa Zabriskie

NE Regional HR Leader — DuPont

Anissa Zabriskie is an accomplished strategic business partner with 20+ years’ management experience marked by outstanding leadership abilities and expertise of all aspects of human resources. Talent for identifying organizational needs and implementing effective programs to maximize results supporting various client groups such as Manufacturing, Sales, Marketing, Engineering and Biotech. Influential with exceptional ability to brainstorm and guide high-level “think tanks” and focus groups that notably impact HR function and drive phenomenal organizational change; ability to gain consensus and buy-in at all levels in the organization.

Anissa is an author, speaker, and certified life coach that helps people understand their value and self-worth, create thriving cultures and shift mindset for growth. As a trained speaker and licensed facilitator in navigating conflict and impactful communication, she has traveled throughout the US, Singapore, UK and Sweden conducting one-on-one coaching, group workshops, and training sessions to help people find their ultimate life mission. An avid pet lover, Anissa lives in the Boston area with her husband, cat, and dog. Anissa believes: People are all unique individual, multi-faceted and cannot be put into a box when it comes to achieving the life one desires. Anissa also serves as the Diversity and Inclusion Director for the Massachusetts SHRM State Council.