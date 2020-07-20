0 Shares

Jim Morris

Vice President, Client Experience — WMDFP | FDP Global

Jim began his journey with White Men as Full Diversity Partners (WMFDP) in 2000 when he attended his first White Men’s Caucus, and began working with WMFDP in addition to leadership development and coaching practice. He has 30 years of experience working and leading in purpose-driven consulting organizations. At WMFDP, he directs and supports our team of consultants and facilitators, as they deliver one-of-a-kind world-class services to WMFDP clients, globally. He’s also responsible for the integrity and excellence of program delivery, curriculum development and innovation and instructional design of WMFDP’s programs.

He’s been an adjunct faculty at Duke Leadership and Training Associates, Virginia Tech, The Executive Forum, and The American Leadership Forum. He is the author of “The Five Insights of Enduring Leaders,” a book that teaches how to develop leadership traits, uncover and enhance them in others and inspire others to change the world.