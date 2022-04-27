0 Shares

Wanny Muñoz

Founder and CEO of UWander Inc.; Sr. Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & People Partner at Hi Marley

With a lifelong commitment to empowering communities through service and global education, Wanny, alongside her family founded UWander, a social enterprise dedicated to promoting and facilitating social impact through self-discovery, travel, and service. Since its inception in 2014, UWander has impacted over 1,500 students and 200 volunteers with over 5,300 hours of cultural exchange and service learning programming internationally. UWander was founded during Wanny’s time working at Chica Project, an organization dedicated to inspiring young Latina leaders through character and identity education, where she held several leadership roles including Highland Street AmeriCorps Ambassador of Mentoring, Program Director, and most recently, Advisory Board Member.

At the age of 25, Wanny became Horizons at Dedham Country Day School’s first Latina Program Director where she managed the day to day operations and was responsible for 160 students and their families. Throughout her time there, Wanny launched Horizons’ first High School program, restructured their Middle School summer programming. Among all of Wanny’s dynamic contributions to the program, her greatest asset was her connection to the families. Horizons is an award winning, tuition-free academic enrichment program serving Boston and Dedham Public School students.

As a social impact leader, Wanny has been a pivotal motivator and connector in the founding process of the multimedia shows “Yo Soy Lola” & “MorirSoñado”. Two multimedia platforms created to amplify the voices and stories of LatinX generations across Massachusetts. Most recently, Wanny received the “Latino 30 Under 30 Award” from El Mundo Boston. She has been recognized by the YWCA of Merrimack Valley for the “Tribute to Women Award” in 2017 and in 2016, she received the “Power Under 30 Award” for El Planeta Newspaper for her extraordinary community achievements in Massachusetts.

Wanny Muñoz was born in the Bronx, New York. At the age of 12, she and her family moved to Lawrence, MA. Today, Wanny is proud to call Lawrence her hometown. She is a Lawrence High School graduate and upon accepting her admission to Stonehill College, she became a first generation college graduate obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.