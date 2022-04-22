0 Shares

Lydia Casmier Derfler

Associate Director, Racial Economic Justice at Prosperity Now

Lydia Casmier is the Associate Director of Racial Economic Justice (REJ). She provides management support to the REJ team, and technical oversight across Prosperity Now’s efforts to address systemic racial and economic inequities. Lydia works with practitioners of community-based organizations, consultants, and funders to leverage emerging best practices that close the racial wealth divide. This includes support on initiatives like the CDFI Friendly Accelerator for Black Communities and the Investing in Small Business Jobs program. Lydia has over a decade of experience leading strategic programming in service of building power for marginalized communities. Her previous roles include Program Director at Brandeis University and Senior Youth Development Coordinator at Mary’s Center in Washington, D.C. She has an MPP and MBA from The Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University, and a BA in Political Science from Howard University.