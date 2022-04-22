0 Shares

Trevor Rozier-Byrd

Founder and CEO of Stackwell Capital, Inc.

Trevor Rozier-Byrd is the founder and CEO of Stackwell Capital, Inc., a fintech startup that seeks to eliminate the racial wealth gap by addressing Black underinvestment in America. Trevor has more than fifteen years of corporate development, business strategy and corporate transactional legal experience focused on the asset management industry.

Prior to founding Stackwell, Trevor served as the Head of Strategy and Business Development for the State Street Alpha Platform, which is State Street Bank and Trust Company’s captive fintech business. Trevor held senior sales, strategy, corporate development and legal positions during his tenure with State Street.

Prior to joining State Street, Trevor was a Senior Associate at WilmerHale, where his practice focused on domestic and international corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, venture capital financings and public and private capital markets transactions.

Trevor also represented companies and entrepreneurs in connection with a broad range of start-up company matters. Prior to joining WilmerHale, Trevor was an associate at Sidley Austin LLP where he represented various financial institutions in connection with a broad range of public and private capital markets transactions.

While receiving his law degree, Trevor worked for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – Division of Enforcement where he participated in investigations of possible violations of the federal securities laws.

Trevor is a member of the Minority Depository Institution (MDI) Innovation Committee which is a partnership bringing together experts in financial services, regulation, and fintech to support Black banks and their customers. Trevor received his Juris Doctor from Boston University School of Law in 2010, and his Bachelor of Arts from Boston College in 2005.

Trevor is a member of the Boston University School of Law Alumni Executive Committee and the Boston College Board of Regents. Trevor also serves on the Board of Directors of the Edward Brooke Charter Schools in Boston. Trevor lives in the Boston area with his wife and three small children.