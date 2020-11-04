0 Shares

Tony Farmer

Spiritual Life Coach — Full Armor Coaching

Tony Farmer is a seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience in the private and public sectors. He is an influencer who builds and leverages diverse, collaborative networks to create innovative solutions to complex issues. He is the owner of Full Armour Coaching where he works with a wide

array of clients to help them reach their personal and professional goals. In his spare time, he hosts the Black Lives Matter show on Inkandescent Radio Tony has a B.S. in Business Management from the University of Maryland, Global Campus, and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from George Mason University.

Certifications:

Certified Diversity Executive – Institute of Diversity Certification

Certified Culture Facilitator – Veritas Culture

Certified Professional Facilitator – Leadership Strategies

Certified Leadership Coach – Defense Intelligence Agency

Certified Life Coach – Life Purpose Institute

Senior Certified Professional – Society of Human Resource Management