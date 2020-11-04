0 Shares

Mark Kang

Senior Vice President of Worldwide Distribution — INSP

Mark Kang currently serves as a Senior Vice President of Worldwide Distribution at INSP, a leading family-friendly cable TV network with over 80 million subscribers. Prior to INSP, he served as a Senior Vice President of Affiliate Relations at Sportsman Channel, now part of Outdoor Sportsman Group, to lead their Content Distribution and Affiliate Marketing efforts. Mark started his media career at Court TV, now TruTV, as a Vice President of Affiliate Relations where he helped the network to grow from 30 to 87 million subscribers, making it #1 fastest growing network out of all Nielsen rated during his tenure.

Mark began his career in finance at Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor. He then moved to Tiedemann Investment Group, serving as an analyst in their Risk Arbitrage division. He also served a brief stint as a talent agent at International Artist Agency, specializing in Grammy Award-winning Hip Hop artists.

Mark received several recognitions and served on various industry boards including Top 100 executives in Cable Television, Top Minorities in Cable, Rising Stars of Cable TV Executives, Top Affiliate Team, Advisory Board of Cable Center Hall of Fame, Director at Large for NYC WICT Chapter and National Board of Directors for NAMIC.

Mark attended Bronx HS of Science in NY and received his BA from Wheaton College in Illinois Mark was born in South Korea, and raised in New York City, where he currently resides with his wife Monique and 3 daughters Hunter, Kaela and Sloan.