Emmy-winning TV Journalist — ITN Productions

Tim Estiloz is a two-time Emmy award winning television journalist with over 20 years of experience in the news and entertainment programming broadcast industry in both radio and television. He is currently a freelance US-based reporter and producer for ITN TV Productions based in London; and also, the East Coast entertainment and celebrity interview correspondent for “The Spiel” lifestyle program for KBSI-TV Fox 23 in southern Illinois. Tim is a film critic for Kaleidoscope Reviews online and a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association whose membership nominates and selects the winners for the annually televised Critics Choice Movie Awards. He is also a contributing pledge drive host for WGBH-TV.

Tim began his career first as a writer and production assistant at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh and later, as a news update anchor, program host and producer at WHLL-TV 27 in Worcester. His resume also includes serving as a general assignment reporter, host and fill-in anchor at WLVI-TV 56, freelance reporting for E! Entertainment Television, a national correspondent for the entertainment magazine TV program “Real Life” for NBC daytime network programming, NHPTV and six years as an entertainment reporter and program host for Comcast CN8, most notably as a reporter for the nightly entertainment news program, “Backstage” hosted by Sara Edwards.

Tim has served multiple terms on the Board of Governors for the New England Emmy Awards. He also devotes time as an “Artist-In-Residence” at Boston Children’s Hospital creating cartoon art to entertain the young patients at their bedside. Tim is also a published children’s book illustrator whose most recent project was a book about a mischievous little boy called “Trouble On The Loose”.