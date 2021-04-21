100 Days

Tiara Johnson

21 Apr 2021

tiarajohnson_georgetown  Tiara Johnson

Owner, Author — Embrace MH, LLC; Living with 2020 Vision 

Tiara Johnson is the owner of mental health lifestyle brand Embrace MH LLC. and author of Living with 2020 Vision: The Mental Health Awakening in the Black Community (forthcoming New Age Press, Fall 2021. She attends Georgetown University, earning her Master’s degree in Public Relations. She hopes to use her book to highlight how the compounding events of 2020 ultimately sparked a mental health awakening in the African American community.

, , ,

Sign Up to Stay in touch

@colormagazineusa
Copyright © 2020 Color Magazine - 40 Court St. Boston MA, 02108 United States - (781) 433-6835
Privacy Policy | Your California Privacy Rights/Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Info/Cookie Policy