Tiara Johnson

Owner, Author — Embrace MH, LLC; Living with 2020 Vision

Tiara Johnson is the owner of mental health lifestyle brand Embrace MH LLC. and author of Living with 2020 Vision: The Mental Health Awakening in the Black Community (forthcoming New Age Press, Fall 2021. She attends Georgetown University, earning her Master’s degree in Public Relations. She hopes to use her book to highlight how the compounding events of 2020 ultimately sparked a mental health awakening in the African American community.