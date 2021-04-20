100 Days

Tah-Jai Sharpe

20 Apr 2021

Tah-Jai Sharpe

  CEO and Founder — MYTH 

Tah-jai Sharpe, born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, is a recent graduate of Howard University with his Bachelors in Biology & Psychology and Minor in Chemistry and Classical Civilization. He is interested in researching epigenetics and health equity for underserved communities, which inspired him to create the Non-Profit Organization MYTH. MYTH envisions a climate of mental wellness amongst youth & teens as it is an essential part of one’s overall well-being; its mission is to provide mentorship, youth empowerment, and guidance to students and to bring awareness to mental health.

