0 Shares

Tah-Jai Sharpe

CEO and Founder — MYTH

Tah-jai Sharpe, born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, is a recent graduate of Howard University with his Bachelors in Biology & Psychology and Minor in Chemistry and Classical Civilization. He is interested in researching epigenetics and health equity for underserved communities, which inspired him to create the Non-Profit Organization MYTH. MYTH envisions a climate of mental wellness amongst youth & teens as it is an essential part of one’s overall well-being; its mission is to provide mentorship, youth empowerment, and guidance to students and to bring awareness to mental health.