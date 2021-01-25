THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – January Edition Part II

0 Shares

In this issue, you’ll learn about the game-changing DEI roadmap from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, why D&I makes IT stronger, WNET’s news diversity advisory group, and so much more!

BBBSEM: Providing a Roadmap to DEI Excellence

Sustained excellence isn’t birthed from spontaneity. Mark O’Donnell, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts (BBBSEM), understands that a commitment to a thorough plan is necessary for any amount of change to take hold. BBBSEM’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Roadmap is a testament to this notion, while simultaneously providing a blueprint for the meaningful use of an organization’s human capital.

NY’s PBS Affiliate, WNET, Creates Diversity Advisory Group

After an internal conflict, WNET created The Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Advisory Council, known as the IDEA Council, which includes 12 mid-level managers and producers who will advise Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Eugenia Harvey and CEO Neal Shapiro on reforms

Philadelphia Inquirer Names VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Jameel Rush, a Philadelphia-based human resources professional, has been named The Philadelphia Inquirer’s vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the company announced Thursday.

Cushman & Wakefield Names Nadine Augusta as Chief Diversity Officer Cushman & Wakefield, one of the world's largest commercial real estate services firms, has named Nadine Augusta as its chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer, a newly created role.

Diversity and Inclusion Make IT Stronger Making a serious commitment to D&I can go a long way toward keeping employees happy and engaged, but it is also an important exercise for IT practitioners to promote diversity of thought, according to IT leaders at companies named to the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT list from Computerworld and Insider Pro.