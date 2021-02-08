THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – February Edition Part I

0 Shares

In this issue, Black Lives Matter takes center stage as a major force behind the new wave of D&I officers. Even so, D&I has a ways to go; learn more about the challenges faced by CDOs. Don’t miss the latest inclusion news from Biden’s administration, NBCUniversal, or Amazon’s (former) D&I lead.

Black Lives Matter Ushers in New Era for Diversity Officers

As reported in the Financial Times on Jan. 26, data published by Glassdoor points to an increase in diversity priorities. In the first half of 2020, diversity and inclusion-related job openings slumped. One month after George Floyd’s killing the number of positions listed increased 55% from their low; by the end of November, the increase was 245%, with nearly 1,500 openings way above pre-coronavirus levels.

HushLoudly Introduces Black Introvert Week

To celebrate Black Introverts during Black History Month HushLoudly, the podcast and brand dedicated to redefining society’s misperception of introverts has announced February 8 – 15 as Black Introvert Week. On Tuesday, February 9th, HushLoudly founder Jeri Bingham will host and moderate the “Black First, Introverted Second” Panel discussion with thought leaders Kenny Anderson, Keni Dominguez, Darrious Hilmon, and Christina Steed. Register to learn how they navigate through the misperceptions and misunderstandings to lead successfully.

Actors with disabilities will be included in auditions for each new film and television production at NBCUniversal, which becomes the second major media company to make such a commitment, it was reported on Jan. 29. The pledge was made following a similar commitment made by CBS Entertainment in 2019.

Chief Diversity Officer Shouldn’t Be Dead-End Job Denise Hamilton, CEO of WatchHerWork writes that without the resources to fulfill their goals and too often siloed away from the company’s business strategy, diversity leaders often hit a dead end. Ensure that D&I is central to the overall business strategy

Have the CDO report directly to the CEO and board chairman rather than to the CHRO

Every unit should have part of its budget dedicated to D&I efforts

Assure diversity leaders get to share the credit for corporate successes

When it’s time to hire a new CEO, be sure to consider the CDO for the top spot Amazon’s Diversity and Inclusion Leader, Elizabeth Nieto, Leaving For Job At Spotify Elizabeth Nieto, the leader of Amazon’s Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team, is leaving the Seattle tech giant unexpectedly for a new job at Spotify, it was reported Jan. 29. Nieto, who joined Amazon in April 2019, previously worked as a human resources and DEI leader at MetLife for almost seven years, and Citigroup for nearly 20 years.