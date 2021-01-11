THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – January Edition Part I

0 Shares

In this issue, you’ll learn about the D&I stories that shaped 2020, Best Buy’s $44M investment in D&I, the value of gender equity, Stanford’s groundbreaking D&I plan, and the latest news on Trump’s diversity ban.

10 Diversity and Inclusion Stories that Shaped 2020

A glimpse of what to expect:

Virginia Outlaws Hair Discrimination How Companies Can Show Solidarity with Employees as Protests Continue Windowed Work Boosts Productivity, Especially among Parents, Survey Says Invisible Disabilities Top of Mind for Employers Amid Return to Work Twitter to Pay Resource Group Leaders, Saying the Work Shouldn’t be a ‘Volunteer Activity’

Best Buy Commits $44 million to Diversity and Inclusion Efforts

The company announced on Dec. 9, it would set aside $44 million to expand college prep and career opportunities for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). Specifics include investing more in Best Buy’s teen tech centers, creating a scholarship fund for teens, and offering 340 jobs across the company to teens.

Gender Equity Is Not Zero Sum In a Harvard Business Review piece published Dec. 31, the authors stress that while men need to be involved in gender equity initiatives in the workplace, the "zero-sum bias thinking that men must sacrifice their resources or stature for women to earn a place at the table must be overcome."

Donald Trump Executive Order Banning Diversity Training Blocked by Federal Judge A federal judge, on Dec. 22, blocked Donald Trump's executive order restricting the federal government and its contractors from offering diversity training. "Plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success in proving violations of their constitutional rights," U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman wrote. Standford University's Graduate School of Business D&I Report Includes Action Plan Stanford's GSB released, on Dec. 8, its second DEI Report with an Action Plan for Racial Equity. Created with the input of faculty, administrators, students, and alumni, the report and action plan outline the school's plan to achieve five main goals: Increase the diversity of the Stanford GSB community Create an inclusive classroom and learning experience Cultivate a welcoming campus Empower under-represented communities Support new research efforts.