TeLisa Daughtry

Founder & CTO — FlyTechnista

TeLisa Daughtry is an Award-Winning Tech/STEAM and Diversity Advocate, 10x Serial Social Entrepreneur, Impact Investor, International Keynote Speaker, Author, Multi-Disciplined Creative & Technologist, and Disruptor! She is the Founder & CTO of FlyTechnista, mobile app; Founder of STEEAMnista, a non-profit that seeks to increase the visibility, participation, and leadership of women & girls in S.T.E.A.M.; Founder of DEI Dojo, a Diversity Equity and Inclusion consultancy; and Founding Partner & Impact Investor at FemX Ventures, a private fund and launchpad for female founders. As an entrepreneur, mentor, and advocate; she is passionate about creating solutions to empower women, youth, and underrepresented groups to participate in technology and entrepreneurship. She has built several technology solutions and developed initiatives & policies in support of the United Nations, Sustainable Development Goals; WeEmpower / UN Women, Women’s Empowerment Principles; and Computer Science for All, in 2016; which have engaged thousands of women and girls globally.



TeLisa has been recognized and awarded by numerous government agencies, institutions, community organizations, and media publications; for her work, achievements, and advocacy in STEAM education, technology, and diversity. As a diversity, inclusion, and equity champion; she is passionate about building diverse teams, and creating inclusive environments; she has developed DEI strategies for more than 200+ enterprises. Additionally, she has completed education, studies, and training in Cross-Cultural Leadership and Innovative Entrepreneurship with focuses on bridging the gap between Islamic, Jewish, and African-American communities, as an Ariane de Rothschild Fellow.



As an international keynote speaker, and U.S. Department of State Bureau of Education & Cultural Affairs speaker; she uses her voice and visibility to educate, advocate, and elevate important and relevant topics. She has been listed as “1,000 Women in Tech and Science Speakers” by MIC; and named “Top 50 Visionary Women in Tech to Watch in 2017” by Innov8tiv Magazine. In 2018 she was named “50 Most Influential Women Entrepreneurs in New York City”, by My Boss Tribe. She is the author of “Learn, Lead, Launch: A FlyTechnista’s Guide to Tech FLY & Hustle FLY”; a co-author of “A Collective Breath: Stories of Being Black in America and Visions of Change”; and co-author of “Own the Microphone: How 50 of the World’s Best Professional Speakers Launched Their Careers (And How You Can, Too!)”. She has frequently spoken at The White House; United Nations; G7 Summits; conferences such as Grace Hopper Celebration, SXSW Edu, Google Women Techmakers; corporate events such as American Heart Association: STEM Goes Red and BNP Paribas; as well as institutions such as Harvard University and Wellesley College; and has been featured on television, radio, and in publications such as Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Fox News, Black Enterprise, Cheddar TV, CNN, CBS Radio, Salon, Good Day New York, WeRule, Bustle, BOLD, SWAAY, and more.



As a lifelong learner, technologist, and multi-disciplined creative; TeLisa has completed education and training in visual arts from The Boston Arts Academy; and holds a B.S. in Interactive Media Design, from The New England Institute of Art; with additional studies in Human-Computer Interaction and Computer Science, from Massachusetts Institute of Technology; International Marketing, from Boston University; User Experience & Product Design, from General Assembly; and is experienced in Emerging Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Development, Robotic Process Automation, and Augmented and Virtual Reality. As an entrepreneur and investor, she has completed studies from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women; Bank of America + eCornell Women’s Entrepreneurship Program; Y-Combinator Startup School; the Founder Institute accelerator program; and Made In NY Media Center by IFP: Creative» Founder Lab program; and UC Berkeley Law/National Venture Capital Association.



TeLisa is a native of Boston, MA (Roxbury); a creator, an innovator, and disruptor; and… she doesn’t wear Glass Slippers, she roundhouse kicks Glass Ceilings!