0 Shares

Jaspreet Dillon

VP, Strategic Analytics – EBI — Comcast Cable

Jaspreet Dillon currently serves as the Vice President of Strategic Analytics for Comcast’s Enterprise Business Intelligence team in Philadelphia headquarters. In her role, she supports key business initiatives in Customer Experience, Digital, Care, and Technical Operations business units. She is responsible for providing insights and recommendations that shape how Comcast is measuring the success of various investments, identifying new opportunities that could define the future transformation initiatives, and developing new and innovative ways to look at the business problems and data gathered from various platforms. She joined Comcast 4 years ago as the Executive Director of Strategic Analytics and successfully formed teams to support analytics for Marketing, Product, and Digital business units.

During her 20 years of experience in the Entertainment and Automotive industry, Jaspreet has progressively moved through various leadership roles. She has a strong track record as a solutions-oriented subject matter expert, hands-on team-builder, and collaborator. She had the opportunity to build analytics teams, deploy analytic tools and robust data analytic environments, and define success criteria for strategic initiatives for DirecTV/AT&T, Nissan North America, and Kelly Blue Book.

Jaspreet holds a Masters of Science with an emphasis in Finance and Econometrics degree from Cal Poly Pomona. She is a member of WICT organization and has joined the ranks of BMLI Graduates as a part of class 38. She believes that feedback and mentorship are crucial to continued development and has deployed EBI organization-wide program to build a feedback culture.

She resides in the suburbs outside Philadelphia with her husband, Steve, their three children, and extended family.