Stesha A. Emmanuel

Litigation Attorney — McCarter & English; President of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association

Stesha A. Emmanuel is a Litigation Attorney at McCarter & English, specializing in product liability, pharmaceutical matters, and general civil litigation. Among her representative matters, she led the pro bono McCarter Boston team, along with the ACLU, and successfully briefed, argued, and persuaded the Supreme Judicial Court to invalidate a panhandling statute as unconstitutional. Ms. Emmanuel frequently argues dispositive motions in state and federal court, conducts and defends depositions, and advises clients.

Ms. Emmanuel’s legal experience includes serving as a Judicial Law Clerk to the Honorable Frederick L. Brown of the Massachusetts Appeals Court for two years. She is licensed to practice law in the states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Ms. Emmanuel is the current President of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association and has been a member of the board for the past seven years where she chaired the Community Service Committee. Ms. Emmanuel is also a Board Member of the MATCH School and former board member of the Women’s Bar Association and the editorial board of Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

Ms. Emmanuel was named to Lawyers of Color’s 2014 “Hot List”, a national publication recognizing early-to-mid level minority attorneys excelling in the legal profession. She was also selected as a Massachusetts Rising Star in 2014 – 2020 and named by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly as an Up and Coming Lawyer in 2017. Ms. Emmanuel was selected as a 2020 recipient of the Boston Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 and 2021 Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Excellence in the Law: Pro Bono. Ms. Emmanuel has provided commentary in both printed publications such as the Boston Globe, the Boston Herald and on live air with CBS Boston.

Ms. Emmanuel hails from Boston, by way of Dorchester, where she attended Boston Public Schools and the MATCH Charter High School. Ms. Emmanuel obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Africana Studies from Brown University in 2008. During her time at Brown, she studied comparative politics and dance abroad at the University of Cape Town in Cape Town, South Africa. Ms. Emmanuel is a 2011 graduate of Northeastern University School of Law. Ms. Emmanuel is married with a very adorable but fiercely independent three-year-old son, Evans.