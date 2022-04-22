0 Shares

Tanya Menendez

Co-Founder and CEO of Snowball Wealth

Tanya Menendez is the Co-Founder and CEO of Snowball Wealth, a platform that personalized guidance to address money anxieties, pay off debt and build wealth. Through their tech and coaching they provide members with 1) a clear plan on how to get out of debt 2) the habits and mindset shifts they need to stay out of debt 3) a community to connect with others.

Before Snowball, Menendez co-founded Maker’s Row, an online marketplace used by over 200,000 businesses that helps democratize American manufacturing. Before becoming an entrepreneur, she worked at Goldman Sachs and Google.

Tanya has been included in Forbes’ 30 Under 30, and has been named Business Insider’s Coolest People in Tech and one of PopMechanic’s 25 Makers Who Are Reinventing the American Dream. View selected videos here.

Tanya studied technology and its socioeconomic impacts on rural economies at UC San Diego. Tanya’s ethnography and research, “The Economics of Migration” was published by the University of California.

In her spare time, Tanya manages a Women of Color in Tech group, runs 1/2 marathons and enjoys time with her dog, Mr. Pickles.

Don’t miss her keynote at May 11th’s Finance Forum, presented by COLOR and Stackwell Capital