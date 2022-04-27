0 Shares

Omosefe Aiyevbomwan

Vice President of Product at Stackwell Capital

Omosefe is the Vice President of Product at Stackwell Capital, an innovative startup working to catalyze Black generational wealth and eradicate the wealth gap through education and investment tools.

As a first-generation Nigerian-American, Omosefe experienced firsthand the importance of community and investing in one another’s collective success. She brings this insight and drive to her role at Stackwell, where she translates user insights into products that are committed to holistic financial health and reflect an understanding of the community they serve.

Prior to joining Stackwell, Omosefe spent the majority of her career in the finance industry, starting as an investment banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and most recently as an Investment Director for Cambridge Associates. Combining her experience with her drive for sustainable and community-oriented change, she helped foundations and endowments make an impact by investing in fund managers across both the public and private sector through the lens of impact intentionality and financial returns.

Leveraging her experience in both the business and financial sectors, she was a founding contributor to the ‘Startup and Society Initiative,’ a group of founders, investors and researchers who believe responsible tech is both a business and societal imperative. In addition to her professional work, she serves as an adviser to the Prescod Institute for Sport, Teamwork, and Education (PISTE), a community program aimed at teaching under-served New York City neighborhoods the sport of fencing and its principles of discipline, strategic thinking, and fitness.

Omosefe holds her Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School, where she held several on-campus leadership roles such as a coach in the inaugural Black New Venture Competition as well as the African American Student Union Head of Programming. A natural-born leader with a passion for increasing representation and access to opportunity, she founded the annual Diversity in Business Conference her time at New York University’s Stern School of Business, where she double-majored in Finance and Marketing and minored in Social Entrepreneurship. She is also a proud Robert Toigo Foundation Fellow and a Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) Fellow.

Omosefe currently resides in Washington, DC but considers Brooklyn, NY, her home. An avid basketball fan, she reps both the NY Knicks (reluctantly) and the Brooklyn Nets and enjoys exploring the world around her through travel, cooking, and the arts.