Dr. Nik Whyte

Family Physician; Lecturer — Vitality MD; University of Toronto

Dr. Nik Whyte is a family physician practising in aesthetic medicine, bariatric medicine, and men’s sexual health. He completed his family medicine residency program at University of Toronto in July 2017. Given his background as a personal trainer and triathlete, Dr. Whyte wanted to develop a practice focused on health optimization and disease prevention rather than following the traditional pathway in medicine of treating illness as it arises.

In 2018 he became a diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM). He used the knowledge and skills obtained in this program to develop an individualized weight loss program which he uses to help patients of all shapes, sizes, ages, and backgrounds achieve their weight loss goals.

Dr. Whyte is also passionate about aesthetic medicine. He feels that looking and feeling your best helps optimize one’s overall health and has an interest in a variety of treatment modalities in non-surgical aesthetic medicine. He is a member of the Canadian Association of Aesthetic Medicine (CAAM) and currently a pursuant of the fellowship pathway. Dr. Whyte performs non-surgical treatments such as botox, dermal fillers, PRP, and laser.

Recently, Dr. Whyte has expanded his scope of practise to include men’s sexual health, a rapidly growing field. He is trained in performing the Priapus shot (P-shot) as well as hormonal replacement therapy, men’s psychotherapy, and alternative approaches to men’s sexual health.

In his spare time, Dr. Whyte enjoys photography, particularly, dronography (using a drone). He also enjoys participating in triathlons such as the Ironman 70.3 triathlon series. Dr. Whyte enjoys language learning and is conversational in Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian.

In addition to the above services as a family physician, Dr. Whyte can also address general health concerns that patients may be experiencing.