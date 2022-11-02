0 Shares

Stephanie LaJoie-Lubin

Head of DEIB at Drizly

Stephanie LaJoie-Lubin is a dynamic leader, consultant, certified coach, trainer, facilitator, and public speaker with a broad-based of experience in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I), including the design, development, and implementation of diversity strategy, and execution of large-scale change initiatives. She is well known in this field and highly regarded for over a decade of impact and her innovative work around inclusive leadership and building equitable systems. As a child of immigrants who migrated to the U.S. from Haiti seeking new hope and opportunity, Stephanie comes to this space with both optimism about what we can achieve together and a deep perspective gained through exposure to the ignorance and social injustices that are its enemy.

Currently, Stephanie is the Head of DEI & Belonging at Drizly. In this role, Stephanie leads Drizly’s DEIB and Social Impact strategy and initiatives.

Prior to Drizly, Stephanie was the Senior Manager of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging at CarGurus. During her tenure, she launched ERGs; secured over $170,000 in investment in the program, instituted compensation and metrics, and recruited executive-level sponsorships. She implemented a comprehensive and engaging DEI curriculum, improved scorecard inclusion and belonging metrics year over year by 10+ points, and trained 200+ people managers on fostering belonging and anti-racist leadership.

She has been recruited to advise and facilitate strategic DE&I leadership development and training initiatives across corporate and nonprofit organizations and higher-education institutions such as Harvard University, Bentley University, and more. Stephanie has been a featured thought leader, panelist, and speaker on DE&I topics at several events throughout the country including Boston While Black Inaugural Summit and TripAdvisor’s Viewpoints on Race and Intersectionality forum.

Stephanie founded Lajoie Consulting Group, which partners with progressive organizations committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion by disrupting and dismantling the status quo. Lajoie Consulting Group also supports early-mid professionals to successfully define, navigate and achieve career transformation.

Stephanie is on a mission to transform every space she enters through inclusion, equity, and positive social change. She loves baking, traveling, and her peloton but finds the most joy in her life as a wife and mother.

Stephanie believes that transformation is a choice. Once you decide to make it happen, it will.