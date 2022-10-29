0 Shares

Jamal White

Global Equality and Inclusion Leader & Sr. HR Business Partner at P&G Gillette

Jamal White is a transformational culture enabler, strategic change-management agent, and effective employee relations leader. As Senior HR Business Partner at Proctor & Gamble, his expertise lies in successfully partnering with line executives and business leaders to proactively address business problems as they pertain to employee engagement, strategy development & deployment, organizational planning, and talent management. In his career, he has managed a depth of comprehensive HR responsibilities, including but not limited to, performance management, culture transformation, succession planning, executive coaching, capability building, activity/process simplification, and change & transition through acquisition integration work.