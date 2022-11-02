0 Shares

Linzie Treadway, PhD

Director of Executive Projects for the Office for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at Vanderbilt University

Dr. Linzie Treadway is the Director of Executive Projects for the Office for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and the Director of Vanderbilt’s Posse program. Linzie is a Double Dore, having received her doctorate from the Graduate Department of Religion in 2013. She assists the Vice Chancellor with special projects, communications, and assessment, and supports diversity-focused committees, including the University Diversity Council. Prior to joining the EDI team, Linzie served as a project manager in the Office of the Chancellor for five years, assisting with diversity efforts, student relations, and faculty engagement. She has been actively involved in diversity efforts on campus for years, including supporting the Chancellor’s Committee on Diversity, Inclusion & Community. Linzie is actively engaged in the Nashville community, previously serving on various LGBTQI boards, including the Human Rights Campaign Steering Committee and the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce. She currently serves on the board of the Embrace Collective of Inclusion Tennessee.