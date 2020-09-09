0 Shares

Paty Abril-Gonzalez, PhD

Assistant Professor, School of Education — The University of Texas at Austin

Paty Abril-Gonzalez completed her PhD in Social, Multicultural, and Bilingual Foundations with an Emphasis in Educational Equity and Cultural Diversity in the School of Education at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Her dissertation is titled: Recuerdos, Expresiones y Sueños en Nepantla: Identity Journeys through Spoken, Written, and Artistic Testimonios. Her research agenda includes exploring long-term caring relationships between bilingual Latinx teachers, students, and their families through Chicana Feminist orientations using qualitative arts-based methods.

Prior to her returning to graduate school Paty Abril-Gonzalez was a bilingual elementary school teacher for 7 years in Denver, Colorado, including dual immersion and traditional bilingual education settings. She taught in the same district where she learned English as a young student years before. Paty holds a Master in Art in Curriculum & Instruction, Elementary Bilingual, & ESL, a Bachelor of Art History and a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing from the University of Colorado Denver, 2009